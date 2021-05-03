Earnings results for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Lattice Semiconductor last issued its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.5. Lattice Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Lattice Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.34%. The high price target for LSCC is $57.00 and the low price target for LSCC is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lattice Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.63, Lattice Semiconductor has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $50.31. Lattice Semiconductor has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. Lattice Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

In the past three months, Lattice Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,500,678.00 in company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Lattice Semiconductor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC



Earnings for Lattice Semiconductor are expected to grow by 23.68% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 152.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 152.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.88. Lattice Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 9.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lattice Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 20.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

