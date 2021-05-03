Earnings results for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

LCI Industries last released its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. LCI Industries has generated $5.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. LCI Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. LCI Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LCI Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.55%. The high price target for LCII is $140.00 and the low price target for LCII is $86.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LCI Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.25, LCI Industries has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $146.50. LCI Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LCI Industries has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of LCI Industries is 51.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LCI Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.21% next year. This indicates that LCI Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

In the past three months, LCI Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,545,768.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by insiders. 92.53% of the stock of LCI Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII



Earnings for LCI Industries are expected to grow by 34.17% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $8.52 per share. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 26.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of LCI Industries is 26.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.95. LCI Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

