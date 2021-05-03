Earnings results for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Leidos last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Its revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Leidos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Leidos will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leidos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.83%. The high price target for LDOS is $140.00 and the low price target for LDOS is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Leidos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.30, Leidos has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $101.28. Leidos has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Leidos has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Leidos is 26.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Leidos will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.28% next year. This indicates that Leidos will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

In the past three months, Leidos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Leidos is held by insiders. 74.18% of the stock of Leidos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS



Earnings for Leidos are expected to grow by 9.98% in the coming year, from $5.81 to $6.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Leidos is 23.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Leidos is 23.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.90. Leidos has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Leidos has a P/B Ratio of 4.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

