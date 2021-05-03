Earnings results for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

LGI Homes last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LGI Homes has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. LGI Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. LGI Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LGI Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.20%. The high price target for LGIH is $150.00 and the low price target for LGIH is $50.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LGI Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.00, LGI Homes has a forecasted downside of 25.2% from its current price of $165.78. LGI Homes has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes does not currently pay a dividend. LGI Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

In the past three months, LGI Homes insiders have sold 10,434.72% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $95,872.00 in company stock and sold $10,099,846.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by insiders. 89.12% of the stock of LGI Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH



Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 13.05% in the coming year, from $10.27 to $11.61 per share. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 16.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of LGI Homes is 16.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. LGI Homes has a P/B Ratio of 4.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here