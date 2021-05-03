Earnings results for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

LivePerson last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. LivePerson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. LivePerson will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LivePerson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.62%. The high price target for LPSN is $90.00 and the low price target for LPSN is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LivePerson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.93, LivePerson has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $54.65. LivePerson has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson does not currently pay a dividend. LivePerson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

In the past three months, LivePerson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,378,789.00 in company stock. Only 10.70% of the stock of LivePerson is held by insiders. 96.14% of the stock of LivePerson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN



Earnings for LivePerson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -29.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivePerson is -29.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivePerson has a P/B Ratio of 24.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here