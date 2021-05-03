Earnings results for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Louisiana-Pacific last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790 million. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.5. Louisiana-Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Louisiana-Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Louisiana-Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.73%. The high price target for LPX is $62.00 and the low price target for LPX is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Louisiana-Pacific has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 172.97%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Louisiana-Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.53% next year. This indicates that Louisiana-Pacific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

In the past three months, Louisiana-Pacific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $876,686.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by insiders. 92.87% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX



Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -8.29% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $3.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 38.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 38.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 7.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

