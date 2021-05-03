Earnings results for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Marathon Petroleum last released its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm earned $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Marathon Petroleum has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Marathon Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.46%. The high price target for MPC is $75.00 and the low price target for MPC is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Marathon Petroleum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marathon Petroleum is 46.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

In the past three months, Marathon Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of Marathon Petroleum is held by insiders. 73.69% of the stock of Marathon Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC



Earnings for Marathon Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.81) to ($1.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Marathon Petroleum is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marathon Petroleum is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marathon Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

