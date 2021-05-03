Earnings results for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Martin Marietta Materials last released its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Its revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Martin Marietta Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Martin Marietta Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $286.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.99%. The high price target for MLM is $380.00 and the low price target for MLM is $129.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Martin Marietta Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $286.06, Martin Marietta Materials has a forecasted downside of 19.0% from its current price of $353.12. Martin Marietta Materials has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Martin Marietta Materials has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 23.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Martin Marietta Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.82% next year. This indicates that Martin Marietta Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

In the past three months, Martin Marietta Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,022,603.00 in company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by insiders. 97.77% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM



Earnings for Martin Marietta Materials are expected to decrease by -2.88% in the coming year, from $10.76 to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 33.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 33.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a PEG Ratio of 5.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Martin Marietta Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here