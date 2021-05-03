Earnings results for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Match Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business earned $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Its revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Match Group has generated $4.53 earnings per share over the last year. Match Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Match Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Match Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.91%. The high price target for MTCH is $175.00 and the low price target for MTCH is $86.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Match Group does not currently pay a dividend. Match Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Match Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,812,660.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Match Group is held by insiders. 94.67% of the stock of Match Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Match Group are expected to grow by 10.29% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Match Group is -235.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Match Group is -235.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Match Group has a PEG Ratio of 6.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Match Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

