Earnings results for McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36.

McAfee last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company earned $777 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. Its revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. McAfee has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. McAfee will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McAfee in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.34%. The high price target for MCFE is $32.00 and the low price target for MCFE is $18.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McAfee has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.23, McAfee has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $24.28. McAfee has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McAfee does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, McAfee will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.17% next year. This indicates that McAfee will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

In the past three months, McAfee insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE



Earnings for McAfee are expected to grow by 14.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.43 per share. McAfee has a PEG Ratio of 0.51. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

