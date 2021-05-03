Earnings results for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

MercadoLibre last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. MercadoLibre has generated ($1.68) earnings per share over the last year. MercadoLibre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,716.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.26%. The high price target for MELI is $2,200.00 and the low price target for MELI is $1,100.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre does not currently pay a dividend. MercadoLibre does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

In the past three months, MercadoLibre insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of MercadoLibre is held by insiders. 80.60% of the stock of MercadoLibre is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI



Earnings for MercadoLibre are expected to grow by 247.22% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of MercadoLibre is -9,818.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MercadoLibre has a P/B Ratio of 39.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

