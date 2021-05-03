Earnings results for Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Mplx last issued its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mplx has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year. Mplx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Mplx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mplx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.14%. The high price target for MPLX is $30.00 and the low price target for MPLX is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mplx has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mplx is 118.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Mplx will have a dividend payout ratio of 115.55% in the coming year. This indicates that Mplx may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

In the past three months, Mplx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.04% of the stock of Mplx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX



Earnings for Mplx are expected to decrease by -2.06% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Mplx is -13.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mplx is -13.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mplx has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

