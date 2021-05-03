Earnings results for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

National Retail Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. National Retail Properties has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. National Retail Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. National Retail Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.14%. The high price target for NNN is $53.00 and the low price target for NNN is $35.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Retail Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.50, National Retail Properties has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $46.42. National Retail Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Retail Properties has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Retail Properties is 75.36%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Retail Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.91% in the coming year. This indicates that National Retail Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

In the past three months, National Retail Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,049,339.00 in company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by insiders. 89.15% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN



Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 4.58% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $2.74 per share. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. National Retail Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

