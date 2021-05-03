Earnings results for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Paycom Software last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business earned $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.3. Paycom Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Paycom Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paycom Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $428.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.35%. The high price target for PAYC is $513.00 and the low price target for PAYC is $180.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paycom Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $428.06, Paycom Software has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $384.41. Paycom Software has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software does not currently pay a dividend. Paycom Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

In the past three months, Paycom Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,939,400.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Paycom Software is held by insiders. 74.20% of the stock of Paycom Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC



Earnings for Paycom Software are expected to grow by 35.20% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 136.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 136.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.80. Paycom Software has a PEG Ratio of 4.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Paycom Software has a P/B Ratio of 42.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

