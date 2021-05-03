Earnings results for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Penumbra last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year. Penumbra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Penumbra will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Penumbra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $279.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.82%. The high price target for PEN is $325.00 and the low price target for PEN is $200.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Penumbra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $279.00, Penumbra has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $305.99. Penumbra has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra does not currently pay a dividend. Penumbra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

In the past three months, Penumbra insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Penumbra is held by insiders. 88.21% of the stock of Penumbra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN



Earnings for Penumbra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Penumbra is -1,133.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Penumbra is -1,133.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Penumbra has a P/B Ratio of 22.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here