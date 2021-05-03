Earnings results for PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

PerkinElmer last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. PerkinElmer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. PerkinElmer will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PerkinElmer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $134.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.79%. The high price target for PKI is $193.00 and the low price target for PKI is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PerkinElmer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $134.54, PerkinElmer has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $129.63. PerkinElmer has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PerkinElmer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PerkinElmer is 6.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PerkinElmer will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.56% next year. This indicates that PerkinElmer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

In the past three months, PerkinElmer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of PerkinElmer is held by insiders. 89.44% of the stock of PerkinElmer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI



Earnings for PerkinElmer are expected to grow by 10.39% in the coming year, from $7.12 to $7.86 per share. The P/E ratio of PerkinElmer is 35.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of PerkinElmer is 35.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.80. PerkinElmer has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. PerkinElmer has a P/B Ratio of 5.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

