Premier, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Premier last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Its revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Premier has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year. Premier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Premier will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Premier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.44%. The high price target for PINC is $44.00 and the low price target for PINC is $32.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Premier has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.33, Premier has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $35.35. Premier has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Premier pays a meaningful dividend of 2.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Premier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Premier is 31.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Premier will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.48% next year. This indicates that Premier will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Premier insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $175,550.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Premier is held by insiders. 62.53% of the stock of Premier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Premier are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Premier is -6.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Premier is -6.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Premier has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Premier has a P/B Ratio of 31.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

