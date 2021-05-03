Earnings results for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.32.

Prudential Financial last posted its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial has generated $11.69 earnings per share over the last year. Prudential Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Prudential Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prudential Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.17%. The high price target for PRU is $121.00 and the low price target for PRU is $67.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Prudential Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.15, Prudential Financial has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $100.36. Prudential Financial has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Prudential Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prudential Financial is 39.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Prudential Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.72% next year. This indicates that Prudential Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

In the past three months, Prudential Financial insiders have sold 4,687.37% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $80,980.00 in company stock and sold $3,876,812.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Prudential Financial is held by insiders. 54.50% of the stock of Prudential Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU



Earnings for Prudential Financial are expected to grow by 20.98% in the coming year, from $9.82 to $11.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Prudential Financial is -278.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Prudential Financial is -278.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Prudential Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prudential Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

