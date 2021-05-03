Earnings results for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

R1 RCM last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.1. R1 RCM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. R1 RCM will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for R1 RCM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.84%. The high price target for RCM is $35.00 and the low price target for RCM is $22.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

R1 RCM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.60, R1 RCM has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $27.28. R1 RCM has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM does not currently pay a dividend. R1 RCM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

In the past three months, R1 RCM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,056,071.00 in company stock. 59.40% of the stock of R1 RCM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.16% of the stock of R1 RCM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM



Earnings for R1 RCM are expected to grow by 160.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is 303.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is 303.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. R1 RCM has a PEG Ratio of 4.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. R1 RCM has a P/B Ratio of 170.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

