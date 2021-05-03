Earnings results for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Its revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has generated $6.86 earnings per share over the last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Ryman Hospitality Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.91%. The high price target for RHP is $72.00 and the low price target for RHP is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

In the past three months, Ryman Hospitality Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $321,469.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties is held by insiders. 85.07% of the stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP



Earnings for Ryman Hospitality Properties are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.13) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties is -14.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties is -14.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a P/B Ratio of 6.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

