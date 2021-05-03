Earnings results for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Sabre last issued its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.94 million. Sabre has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Sabre has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Sabre will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sabre in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.21%. The high price target for SABR is $18.00 and the low price target for SABR is $8.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre does not currently pay a dividend. Sabre does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

In the past three months, Sabre insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,090,099.00 in company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Sabre is held by insiders. 96.23% of the stock of Sabre is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR



Earnings for Sabre are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.19) to ($1.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -4.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -4.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sabre has a P/B Ratio of 4.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

