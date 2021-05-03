Earnings results for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Sealed Air last issued its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Sealed Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Sealed Air will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sealed Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.57%. The high price target for SEE is $56.00 and the low price target for SEE is $33.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sealed Air has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.64, Sealed Air has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $49.40. Sealed Air has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air has a dividend yield of 1.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sealed Air has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sealed Air is 22.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sealed Air will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.63% next year. This indicates that Sealed Air will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

In the past three months, Sealed Air insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Sealed Air is held by insiders. 90.49% of the stock of Sealed Air is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE



Earnings for Sealed Air are expected to grow by 5.50% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Sealed Air is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Sealed Air is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. Sealed Air has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

