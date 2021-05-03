Earnings results for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skillz in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.19%. The high price target for SKLZ is $34.00 and the low price target for SKLZ is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skillz has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.71, Skillz has a forecasted upside of 58.2% from its current price of $17.52. Skillz has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz does not currently pay a dividend. Skillz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

In the past three months, Skillz insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $243,298,377.00 in company stock. 45.77% of the stock of Skillz is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ



Earnings for Skillz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.23) per share.

More latest stories: here