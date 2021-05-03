Earnings results for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

STAG Industrial last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm earned $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. Its revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. STAG Industrial has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. STAG Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. STAG Industrial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.56%. The high price target for STAG is $37.00 and the low price target for STAG is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

STAG Industrial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.75, STAG Industrial has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $36.51. STAG Industrial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

STAG Industrial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. STAG Industrial has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of STAG Industrial is 78.80%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, STAG Industrial will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.98% next year. This indicates that STAG Industrial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, STAG Industrial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for STAG Industrial are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 45.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 45.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. STAG Industrial has a PEG Ratio of 5.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. STAG Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

