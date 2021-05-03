Earnings results for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Sysco last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year. Sysco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Sysco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sysco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.84%. The high price target for SYY is $95.00 and the low price target for SYY is $65.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sysco has been increasing its dividend for 41 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sysco is 89.55%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Sysco will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.78% next year. This indicates that Sysco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

In the past three months, Sysco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.17% of the stock of Sysco is held by insiders. 81.02% of the stock of Sysco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sysco (NYSE:SYY



Earnings for Sysco are expected to grow by 73.22% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Sysco is -1,210.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sysco has a PEG Ratio of 3.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sysco has a P/B Ratio of 37.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

