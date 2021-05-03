Earnings results for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

T-Mobile US last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm earned $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.2. T-Mobile US has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. T-Mobile US will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for T-Mobile US in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.81%. The high price target for TMUS is $190.00 and the low price target for TMUS is $95.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

T-Mobile US has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.42, T-Mobile US has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $132.13. T-Mobile US has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US does not currently pay a dividend. T-Mobile US does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

In the past three months, T-Mobile US insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,731,760.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of T-Mobile US is held by insiders. 58.45% of the stock of T-Mobile US is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS



Earnings for T-Mobile US are expected to decrease by -10.60% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of T-Mobile US is 43.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of T-Mobile US is 43.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.80. T-Mobile US has a PEG Ratio of 2.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. T-Mobile US has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

