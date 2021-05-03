Earnings results for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

The Western Union last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Western Union has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. The Western Union has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. The Western Union will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Western Union in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.74%. The high price target for WU is $28.00 and the low price target for WU is $20.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Western Union has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.77, The Western Union has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $25.76. The Western Union has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union pays a meaningful dividend of 3.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Western Union has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Western Union is 54.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Western Union will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.96% next year. This indicates that The Western Union will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

In the past three months, The Western Union insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,760,531.00 in company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of The Western Union is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Western Union (NYSE:WU



Earnings for The Western Union are expected to grow by 9.50% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of The Western Union is 17.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of The Western Union is 17.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. The Western Union has a PEG Ratio of 0.47. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

More latest stories: here