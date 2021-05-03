Earnings results for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Thomson Reuters last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Thomson Reuters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Thomson Reuters will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.30%. The high price target for TRI is $127.00 and the low price target for TRI is $71.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Thomson Reuters has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.70, Thomson Reuters has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $92.71. Thomson Reuters has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters has a dividend yield of 1.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Thomson Reuters has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Thomson Reuters is 88.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Thomson Reuters will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.44% next year. This indicates that Thomson Reuters will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

In the past three months, Thomson Reuters insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.49% of the stock of Thomson Reuters is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI



Earnings for Thomson Reuters are expected to grow by 13.48% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $2.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Thomson Reuters is 24.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.04. The P/E ratio of Thomson Reuters is 24.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. Thomson Reuters has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Thomson Reuters has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

