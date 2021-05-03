Earnings results for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has generated ($7.36) earnings per share over the last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.24%. The high price target for RARE is $186.00 and the low price target for RARE is $66.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

In the past three months, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,909,621.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE



Earnings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.00) to ($4.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -25.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -25.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 9.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

