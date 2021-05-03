Earnings results for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Under Armour last issued its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Under Armour has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Under Armour will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Under Armour in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.90%. The high price target for UA is $29.00 and the low price target for UA is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Under Armour has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Under Armour has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $19.91. Under Armour has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Under Armour does not currently pay a dividend. Under Armour does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Under Armour insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Under Armour is held by insiders. 35.23% of the stock of Under Armour is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -12.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Under Armour is -12.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Under Armour has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

