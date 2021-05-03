Earnings results for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Viavi Solutions last announced its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.3. Viavi Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Viavi Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viavi Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.84%. The high price target for VIAV is $20.00 and the low price target for VIAV is $15.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viavi Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.64, Viavi Solutions has a forecasted upside of 7.8% from its current price of $16.36. Viavi Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Viavi Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

In the past three months, Viavi Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,217,669.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Viavi Solutions is held by insiders. 93.21% of the stock of Viavi Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV



Earnings for Viavi Solutions are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Viavi Solutions is 102.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.07. The P/E ratio of Viavi Solutions is 102.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.85. Viavi Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 5.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

