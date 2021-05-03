Earnings results for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Vulcan Materials last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Vulcan Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Vulcan Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vulcan Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.94%. The high price target for VMC is $200.00 and the low price target for VMC is $120.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vulcan Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.83, Vulcan Materials has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $178.24. Vulcan Materials has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials has a dividend yield of 0.83%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vulcan Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vulcan Materials is 31.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vulcan Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.45% next year. This indicates that Vulcan Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

In the past three months, Vulcan Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,662.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Vulcan Materials is held by insiders. 89.82% of the stock of Vulcan Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC



Earnings for Vulcan Materials are expected to grow by 6.11% in the coming year, from $4.58 to $4.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 38.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 38.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.80. Vulcan Materials has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vulcan Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

