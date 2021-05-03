Earnings results for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Xilinx last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Xilinx has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.0. Xilinx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xilinx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.42%. The high price target for XLNX is $155.00 and the low price target for XLNX is $90.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xilinx does not currently pay a dividend. Xilinx has been increasing its dividend for 9 years.

In the past three months, Xilinx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $885,304.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Xilinx is held by insiders. 84.50% of the stock of Xilinx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 19.24% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 49.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Xilinx is 49.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.88. Xilinx has a PEG Ratio of 4.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xilinx has a P/B Ratio of 13.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

