XP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

XP last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter. XP has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.2. XP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. XP will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.64%. The high price target for XP is $56.00 and the low price target for XP is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

XP does not currently pay a dividend. XP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, XP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.27% of the stock of XP is held by institutions.

Earnings for XP are expected to grow by 27.94% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of XP is 79.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of XP is 79.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16.

