Earnings results for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Xylem last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Its revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.6. Xylem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Xylem will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xylem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.92%. The high price target for XYL is $120.00 and the low price target for XYL is $65.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Xylem has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.50, Xylem has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $110.65. Xylem has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem has a dividend yield of 1.01%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xylem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xylem is 37.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Xylem will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.26% next year. This indicates that Xylem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

In the past three months, Xylem insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,963,307.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of Xylem is held by insiders. 84.92% of the stock of Xylem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xylem (NYSE:XYL



Earnings for Xylem are expected to grow by 43.24% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Xylem is 79.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Xylem is 79.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. Xylem has a PEG Ratio of 4.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Xylem has a P/B Ratio of 6.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

