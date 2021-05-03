Earnings results for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Zillow Group last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business earned $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. Zillow Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Zillow Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zillow Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $167.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.56%. The high price target for ZG is $250.00 and the low price target for ZG is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group does not currently pay a dividend. Zillow Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

In the past three months, Zillow Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.52% of the stock of Zillow Group is held by insiders. Only 25.98% of the stock of Zillow Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG



Earnings for Zillow Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Zillow Group is -68.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zillow Group is -68.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zillow Group has a P/B Ratio of 8.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

