Earnings results for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Ameresco last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm earned $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.4. Ameresco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Ameresco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameresco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.66%. The high price target for AMRC is $82.00 and the low price target for AMRC is $31.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameresco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, Ameresco has a forecasted upside of 13.7% from its current price of $52.79. Ameresco has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco does not currently pay a dividend. Ameresco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

In the past three months, Ameresco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,564,054.00 in company stock. 51.12% of the stock of Ameresco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 39.67% of the stock of Ameresco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC



Earnings for Ameresco are expected to grow by 19.80% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 48.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 48.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.88. Ameresco has a PEG Ratio of 2.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ameresco has a P/B Ratio of 5.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here