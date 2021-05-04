Earnings results for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

ArcBest last released its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. ArcBest has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.3. ArcBest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. ArcBest will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ArcBest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.96%. The high price target for ARCB is $95.00 and the low price target for ARCB is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ArcBest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.33, ArcBest has a forecasted downside of 13.0% from its current price of $72.76. ArcBest has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ArcBest has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ArcBest is 11.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ArcBest will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.38% next year. This indicates that ArcBest will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

In the past three months, ArcBest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $443,666.00 in company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of ArcBest is held by insiders. 88.55% of the stock of ArcBest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB



Earnings for ArcBest are expected to grow by 20.89% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 46.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of ArcBest is 46.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.02. ArcBest has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ArcBest has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here