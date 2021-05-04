Earnings results for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Arcus Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year. Arcus Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcus Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.59%. The high price target for RCUS is $70.00 and the low price target for RCUS is $41.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arcus Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, Arcus Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 52.6% from its current price of $33.75. Arcus Biosciences has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Arcus Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

In the past three months, Arcus Biosciences insiders have bought 84.35% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $696,652.00 in company stock and sold $377,904.00 in company stock. Only 19.71% of the stock of Arcus Biosciences is held by insiders. 60.56% of the stock of Arcus Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS



Earnings for Arcus Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.95) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcus Biosciences is -17.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcus Biosciences is -17.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcus Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 9.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

