Earnings results for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

AssetMark Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The company earned $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. AssetMark Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. AssetMark Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AssetMark Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.45%. The high price target for AMK is $33.00 and the low price target for AMK is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AssetMark Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial does not currently pay a dividend. AssetMark Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

In the past three months, AssetMark Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,981,713.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of AssetMark Financial is held by insiders. Only 23.50% of the stock of AssetMark Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK



Earnings for AssetMark Financial are expected to grow by 44.19% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of AssetMark Financial is -1,125.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AssetMark Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

