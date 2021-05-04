Earnings results for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.22. Atara Biotherapeutics has generated ($5.67) earnings per share over the last year. Atara Biotherapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Atara Biotherapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 155.16%. The high price target for ATRA is $78.00 and the low price target for ATRA is $23.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atara Biotherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.88, Atara Biotherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 155.2% from its current price of $14.06. Atara Biotherapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Atara Biotherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

In the past three months, Atara Biotherapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $301,138.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Atara Biotherapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA



Earnings for Atara Biotherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.89) to ($3.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atara Biotherapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

