Earnings results for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Axcelis Technologies last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm earned $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Axcelis Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Axcelis Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.34%. The high price target for ACLS is $62.00 and the low price target for ACLS is $26.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axcelis Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Axcelis Technologies has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $41.53. Axcelis Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Axcelis Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

In the past three months, Axcelis Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,285,514.00 in company stock. Only 2.93% of the stock of Axcelis Technologies is held by insiders. 83.38% of the stock of Axcelis Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Axcelis Technologies are expected to grow by 26.52% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Axcelis Technologies is 31.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Axcelis Technologies is 31.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.85. Axcelis Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

