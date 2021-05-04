Earnings results for Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Bottomline Technologies (de) last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Its revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bottomline Technologies (de) has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Bottomline Technologies (de) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Bottomline Technologies (de) will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bottomline Technologies (de) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.64%. The high price target for EPAY is $58.00 and the low price target for EPAY is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bottomline Technologies (de) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.21, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $48.56. Bottomline Technologies (de) has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) does not currently pay a dividend. Bottomline Technologies (de) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

In the past three months, Bottomline Technologies (de) insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $758,023.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Bottomline Technologies (de) is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of Bottomline Technologies (de) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY



Earnings for Bottomline Technologies (de) are expected to grow by 26.53% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) is -269.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) is -269.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a PEG Ratio of 5.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a P/B Ratio of 5.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

