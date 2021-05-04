Earnings results for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34.

Broadstone Net Lease last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadstone Net Lease has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Broadstone Net Lease will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.59%. The high price target for BNL is $23.00 and the low price target for BNL is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadstone Net Lease has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Broadstone Net Lease has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $20.18. Broadstone Net Lease has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.96%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Broadstone Net Lease has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Broadstone Net Lease will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.42% next year. This indicates that Broadstone Net Lease will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

In the past three months, Broadstone Net Lease insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.05% of the stock of Broadstone Net Lease is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL



Earnings for Broadstone Net Lease are expected to decrease by -7.79% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.42 per share.

More latest stories: here