Earnings results for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Cerus last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year. Cerus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Cerus will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.34%. The high price target for CERS is $9.00 and the low price target for CERS is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Cerus has a forecasted upside of 39.3% from its current price of $6.10. Cerus has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus does not currently pay a dividend. Cerus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

In the past three months, Cerus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,638,704.00 in company stock. Only 6.49% of the stock of Cerus is held by insiders. 82.06% of the stock of Cerus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS



Earnings for Cerus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -15.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -15.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerus has a P/B Ratio of 14.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here