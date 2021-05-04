Earnings results for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.9. Community Healthcare Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Community Healthcare Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.14%. The high price target for CHCT is $55.00 and the low price target for CHCT is $49.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Community Healthcare Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, Community Healthcare Trust has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $50.92. Community Healthcare Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Healthcare Trust has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 96.61%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Community Healthcare Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.67% next year. This indicates that Community Healthcare Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

In the past three months, Community Healthcare Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by insiders. 88.86% of the stock of Community Healthcare Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT



Earnings for Community Healthcare Trust are expected to grow by 12.25% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 74.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.67. The P/E ratio of Community Healthcare Trust is 74.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Community Healthcare Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Community Healthcare Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here