Earnings results for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Compass Minerals International last posted its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Compass Minerals International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Compass Minerals International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compass Minerals International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.90%. The high price target for CMP is $68.00 and the low price target for CMP is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Compass Minerals International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.80, Compass Minerals International has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $67.92. Compass Minerals International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Compass Minerals International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Compass Minerals International is 150.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Compass Minerals International will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.90% in the coming year. This indicates that Compass Minerals International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

In the past three months, Compass Minerals International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Compass Minerals International is held by insiders. 90.05% of the stock of Compass Minerals International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP



Earnings for Compass Minerals International are expected to grow by 42.97% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $3.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Compass Minerals International is 28.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Compass Minerals International is 28.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.97. Compass Minerals International has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here