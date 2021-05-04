Earnings results for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Comstock Resources last released its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm earned $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. Comstock Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Comstock Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.66, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.31%. The high price target for CRK is $8.00 and the low price target for CRK is $5.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comstock Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.66, Comstock Resources has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $5.49. Comstock Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Comstock Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

In the past three months, Comstock Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Comstock Resources is held by insiders. Only 22.98% of the stock of Comstock Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK



Earnings for Comstock Resources are expected to grow by 290.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Comstock Resources is -10.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Comstock Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

