Earnings results for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Cryoport last issued its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.17. The business earned $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cryoport has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Cryoport has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Cryoport will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cryoport in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.28%. The high price target for CYRX is $84.00 and the low price target for CYRX is $44.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport does not currently pay a dividend. Cryoport does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

In the past three months, Cryoport insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,249,003.00 in company stock. Only 11.50% of the stock of Cryoport is held by insiders. 88.29% of the stock of Cryoport is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX



Earnings for Cryoport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Cryoport is -97.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cryoport is -97.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cryoport has a P/B Ratio of 16.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

