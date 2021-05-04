Earnings results for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3599999999999999.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.48) earnings per share over the last year. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.61%. The high price target for DCPH is $91.00 and the low price target for DCPH is $49.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.30, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 51.6% from its current price of $46.37. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

In the past three months, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,254,186.00 in company stock. Only 7.02% of the stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 73.61% of the stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH



Earnings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.82) to ($4.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is -9.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

